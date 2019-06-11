|
Florence V. Lapenz, age 90, of Erie, died Saturday, June 8, 2019.
She was born on July 5, 1928 the daughter of the late Veronica (Lendzion) and Casimar Zielinski.
She attended East High School. Florence was a homemaker. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and made her Cursillo over 50 years ago. She loved to golf, sew, bake and cook and enjoyed home the most.
Florence is survived by her husband of 72 years, Ray, whom she married on February 1, 1947; a daughter, Kathleen A. Fasekas, of Erie; and two grandchildren, Matthew Fasekas and Amanda Fasekas; two great-grandsons, Matthew and Julian; her sister, Theresa Kinem; and her brother, Raymond Zielinski. She is further survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Wednesday, June 12th at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1553 East Grandview Blvd., from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 11 a.m., with the Reverend Raymond Hahn as celebrant.
Burial will be at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Endowment Fund, 1553 East Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16510.
