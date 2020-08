Or Copy this URL to Share

Floyd M. Brothers, 84, of Route 957, Columbus, Pa., died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, Erie, Pa. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry.





