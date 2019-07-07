Home

Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
40 South Fourth Street
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-2955
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
40 South Fourth Street
Hamburg, PA 19526
Forest Shane Dougan

Forest Shane Dougan Obituary
Forest Shane Dougan, 31, formerly of Auburn, passed away, Monday, July 1, 2019, in McKinney, Texas.

Born in Erie, he was the son of Charles and Lisa (Besler) Dougan, Orwigsburg.

Forest joined the United States Army right out of high school. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan from 2005 through 2008.

In addition to his parents, Forest is survived by his maternal grandmother, Dody Finch, an aunt Bonnie, a cousin, Ian, husband of Seema, and many aunts and uncles in Erie, Pa.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 South 4th Street, Hamburg.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 7, 2019
