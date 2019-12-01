|
Frances (Frannie) A. Dzeskewicz, age 88, of McKean Township, passed away at her home on Thursday, November 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in McKean Township, on February 21, 1931, a daughter of the late John and Katherine Skupinski Dzeskewicz.
Frannie was a loving sister, aunt and friend who enjoyed spending time nurturing her flower and vegetable gardens and playing cards. It was a comfort and pleasure to continue Polish family Christmas traditions of baking pizzelles and pierogies. A longtime and active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, she served on the Rosary Society, Sunshine Circle, as well as McKean Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary. She devotedly coordinated donations from church members to provide the funeral reception meal for those mourning the loss of a loved one. Prior to retirement, she was employed with Teledyne Penn Union.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by five brothers; Adam (Genevieve) Dzeskewicz, Joseph (Mary) Dzeskewicz, Frank (Delores) Dzeskewicz, Chester (Loretta) Dzeskewicz, John (Jessie) Dzeskewicz; and four sisters; Anna (Nicholas) Danylko, Helen (Felix) Wozniak, Loretta (Leo) Olszewski, and infant Mary Dzeskewicz.
She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Eleanor & Richard Fox of McKean, Pa., several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and twelve Godchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses from St. Vincent's Hospital and Hospice of Metropolitan Erie for their loving care and support. Your tender attention and dedication during this time has been greatly appreciated.
Friends may call at the Gathering Space of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 8880 Main St., McKean, Pa., on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held there on Tuesday at 10 a.m. The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, PO Box 317, McKean, PA 16426; or to Hospice of Metropolitan Erie, 202 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16503.
