Frances A. "Fran" (Folga) Conway, age 92, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, June 27, 2020, surrounded by loving family. Born in Erie, on October 5, 1927, she was a daughter of the late John and Rose (Fabin) Folga.
Fran was a 1946 graduate of Academy High School where she enjoyed being a majorette. Fran worked on many class reunion committees throughout the years. In 1949, Fran married William J. Conway. They were happily married until his passing in 1989. She was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, and had deep faith, praying the rosary daily. Faith was the guiding principle in her life, and her strength, kindness, and unconditional love inspired all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Fran worked at the American Meter Company until her retirement in 1991. Following this, she began a second career as "Miss Fran," working in the daycare center of the Eastside YMCA. Fran loved working with children at the "Y" and they loved her in return. A tree was planted on the Eastside YMCA campus in Fran's honor when she retired at age 80. She stayed active, enjoying twice weekly aerobics classes at the Downtown YMCA until its temporary closing due to the pandemic.
Fran was always up for an adventure with her family, including travels to New York City, Fort Worth, Toronto, Washington, D.C., Colonial Williamsburg, and cruising to the Bahamas. Her most recent "Bucket List" dream accomplishment was a visit to Ellis Island in November 2019 where she was able to view the records of her family's arrival to the United States from Poland.
Fran enjoyed playing cards, watching "her shows," was a homemade chicken soup master, jellybean connoisseur, and a polka and Zabawa Festival fan.
Fran was the family matriarch, teaching by her humble example. She was a wonderful wife, mother, "Bucka," "Great Mama," and "Gigi." She loved her family unconditionally and that love was returned fiercely. She was always happiest when in their company. More than anything, she cherished them, many times stating: "Family comes first." At the same time, she made everyone feel like family. Her family will all do their best to carry on her legacy of love, joy, welcoming, and spirit.
She is survived by her son, William J. Conway, wife Janet, of Erie; daughter, Colleen Brennan, husband Thomas, of Erie; five grandchildren, Erik Conway, wife Kristy, of Ft. Worth, Texas, Siobhan Vinton, husband Bill, of Cranberry Township, Pa., Rachael Falk, husband Joe, Jonathan Brennan, wife Katelyn, and Catherine Brennan, all of Erie; four great-grandchildren, Natalie, Jack, and Caroline Vinton, of Cranberry Township Pa., and Colton Falk, of Erie; sister-in-law Rose Folga of Erie; several nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Darlene Ann Conway; and siblings, John and Jean Folga, as well as an infant brother.
Fran's family would like to thank the staff at Tanglewood Apartments where Fran resided for 29 years. They would also like to thank the staff in the ER at St. Vincent for their kindness and compassion at the time of Fran's passing.
Those who wish to make charitable donations in her name are encouraged to support SafeNet, Mercy Center for Women, and St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., on Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. Covid-19 social distancing and face covering guidelines will be enforced. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. John the Baptist Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Covid-19 social distancing and face covering guidelines will be enforced. Burial, in Calvary Cemetery, will be private. A celebration of life for Fran's family and friends will be held at a future date.
