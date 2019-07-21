|
Frances Ann Randall, 73, of Albion, passed away at her residence on Friday, July 19, 2019. Frances was born in Holland, Va., on October 28, 1945, a daughter of the late Fenton and Mamie (Lewis) Holland.
She loved flowers and gardening.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Fitch, and two sisters, Louise Carr and Vergi Holland.
She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Edward Randall, whom she married April 14, 2000, a sister, Sharon Burkholder and her husband, Clarance, of Suffolk, Va., a brother, Fentin Holland, of Jacksonville, Fla, a son, Roger White of Carrsville, Va., and three sisters-in-law, Shirley Phelps of Conneautville, Pa., Lynda Douglas of Hartsville, Tenn., and Dorothy Pintea of Erie, Pa., five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
All services will be private by the family. Private burial will be in Albion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Anna Shelter at 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA, 16503. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 21, 2019