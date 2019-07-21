Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Randall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Ann Randall


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Ann Randall Obituary
Frances Ann Randall, 73, of Albion, passed away at her residence on Friday, July 19, 2019. Frances was born in Holland, Va., on October 28, 1945, a daughter of the late Fenton and Mamie (Lewis) Holland.

She loved flowers and gardening.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Fitch, and two sisters, Louise Carr and Vergi Holland.

She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Edward Randall, whom she married April 14, 2000, a sister, Sharon Burkholder and her husband, Clarance, of Suffolk, Va., a brother, Fentin Holland, of Jacksonville, Fla, a son, Roger White of Carrsville, Va., and three sisters-in-law, Shirley Phelps of Conneautville, Pa., Lynda Douglas of Hartsville, Tenn., and Dorothy Pintea of Erie, Pa., five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

All services will be private by the family. Private burial will be in Albion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Anna Shelter at 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA, 16503. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.