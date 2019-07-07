|
Frances Dian Pedersen, "Dian", age 79, of Millcreek Township, passed away at her home on June 28, 2019. She was born in Clarion County on October 9, 1939 to the late Arthur and Geraldine Ohler Craig.
She lived most of her life in the Erie Area and graduated from Academy High School in 1959. Dian married Gerald Pedersen in August of 1960 and in their twenty-two years of marriage, they had and raised three sons, Gregory, Michael and David. They were her proudest accomplishments.
She was a longtime member of the Erie Hunt and Saddle Club. Dian owned and showed horses throughout the area for nearly a decade and worked for many years as a well-respected dog groomer.
Dian was her son Gregory's caretaker during the last several months of his life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Anne Craig and Donna Webb and her son Gregory and his wife Valerie.
She leaves behind her sons, Michael (Tami) and David (Stephanie); grandchildren, Zachary, Henry, Lauren and Holly, one great-grandson Jude and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. on Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Private graveside services were held in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 7, 2019