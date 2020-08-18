1/2
Frances Duran Stanford
1927 - 2020
Frances Duran Stanford, age 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17th, 2020. She was born on October 21, 1927 in Cranesville, Pa., a daughter of the late Martin Duran and Susan Hanas Duran.

Frances married her loving husband Charles E. Stanford in 1956, who preceded her in death in 1990.

Frances enjoyed cooking big meals for friends and family. She also loved to bake homemade cookies for her children.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Sharon Mary who died at birth; and her siblings, Mildred Duran, Mary Thomas, Paul Duran, Helen Willey, Esther Enis and Ruth Markovich.

She is survived by her two daughters, Gayle L. Stanford (Columbus, Ohio) and Denise C. Stanford Arkwright (Bill) (Cranesville, Pa.); four grandsons, Michael, James, Jayden and Jaysen Long; her great-granddaughter Lorelye Long; and siblings, Kathryn Duran, Martin Duran and Susan Heide. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. All of these people she touched deeply and loved dearly.

Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Laurel Hill Cemetery, 4523 Love Road, at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Rev. Kristen M. Papson. All CDC guidelines will be followed. Frances's favorite color was purple, so bright, cheerful colors to remember her will be appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Circle Tail, 8834 Carey Lane, Pleasant Plain, OH 45162 or to a charity of one's choice. Circle Tail is a charity located near Cincinnati, Ohio that provides service dogs for people with disabilities. Frances's family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Manchester Commons and West Lake Woods for their love, care, and support.

To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
