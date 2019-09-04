|
|
Frances Grygo Somolani, 90, passed away on September 2, 2019, at St. Mary's Home East.
Frances was born in Erie, on February 12, 1929, to Anna (Gorsky) and John Grygo.
She was a graduate of Holy Trinity Grade School, St. Benedict Academy, Class of 1947, and the St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1950.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John "Sam," her daughter, Christine Somolani Zalas, and brothers, Edward and Raymond Grygo.
Frances worked for a short time as an office nurse before marrying John in 1951 and starting a family. She was an avid volunteer. She worked Bingo at Holy Rosary Parish for 50 years, served several years as President of the Holy Rosary School PTA, served as the Chair of the Women's Auxiliary at St. Mary's Home East for 30 years, and volunteered at the Erie VA for over 25 years. Fran and Sam were avid travelers. They went on several cruises, drove the Al-Can Highway to Fairbanks, Alaska, visited family in Poland, and traveled extensively throughout the U.S. Frances had an amazing zest for life, spending quality time with many close friends and family. Happy hour with her daughters was always the highlight of her day.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Carol Somolani Gilmore (Tony), of Erie, granddaughters, Rebecca Zalas Leone of Erie and Sarah Zalas Vlasic (Charles), of Las Vegas, Nevada, five great-grandchildren, Carmella, Samuel and Dominic Leone of Erie, Charles and Benjamin Vlasic of Las Vegas, and a niece, Susan DePlatchett of Greenbelt, Maryland.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 5th, from 3-6 p.m. at the Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., Erie, and at Holy Rosary Church, 2701 East Ave., Erie, on Friday, September 6th, from 9 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. The Rev. John Jacquel will officiate.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery immediately following Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Mary's Home East, VNA Hospice, or to Emmaus Ministries.
Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 4, 2019