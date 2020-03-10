|
Frances Jaloszynski Kowalski, 94, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Mary's Home of Erie. She was born in Erie, on April 2, 1925, a daughter of the late Matteus and Julia Kwiatkowski Jaloszynski.
Frances worked at General Electric as a young woman and later went on to retire from a job at City Hall. She was an active volunteer at St. Mary's Home of Erie for many years.
Frances found joy in many things in life. She was a renowned baker and cook, winning multiple blue ribbons at the fair for her pies and sweet bread. She often showed love for family and others through cooking, offering a plate to anyone who entered her home. She enjoyed participating in card club, watching QVC on the weekends with her son, completing word searches, and was devoted to listening to the Polka Hour on the local radio station each Sunday. Most of all, Frances enjoyed spending time with her family. She had the unique gift of making each person in her life feel special and cared for. Frances was loved by everyone she met. Her kindness toward others in times of adversity and at the end of her life was inspiring to both family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Kowalski; two sisters, Virginia Szymanski and Eleanor Cywinski; and one brother, John Jaloszynski.
Survivors include her devoted son, John M. Kowalski (Kathleen) of Erie; four grandchildren, Kara J. White of Erie, Jacob E. Kowalski of Columbus, and Emma K. Kowalski and Anne R. Kowalski, both of Erie; three grandchildren, Zachary, Danias, and Landon White and Cash White; and many nieces and nephews including Kathy Piotrowicz.
Frances had a long and well-lived life. Though she has passed, her legacy will live on in the hearts of family and friends for years to come.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday morning at St. Luke Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
