Frances Jane Kuhn

Frances Jane Kuhn Obituary
Frances "Jane " Kuhn, 99, of Lake City, died Saturday, November 2, 2019, at her home.

She was born January 10, 1920, in Rural Valley, Pa., Armstrong County, near Kittanning, a daughter of the late, Lewis C. and Roxie M. (Craft) Yount.

She was raised and educated in Armstrong County and later moved to Lake City, where she resided the remainder of her life. Jane raised her family there, and upon the death of her husband, decided to go to work for Jackburn Mfg. She continued employment there until her retirement.

Jane enjoyed flower gardening at her home, as well as knitting items for her home.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Kuhn; and a son, Allan Kuhn; and two sisters, Emmie Bowser and Sarahbell Yount.

Survivors include her daughter, Judy Wilson; a sister, Dorothy "Dort" Rothwell; her favorite dog, "Pax;" grandchildren, Kim Boyle and John Beatty; four great-grandchildren; her caregivers, Daniel and Mindy Nitkiewicz and their children, Jazlyn and Damien Reisenweber; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately.

Jane's family and caregivers would like to thank, VNA of Erie County for their compassion and assistance, especially Kate and Debbie.

Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VNA of Erie County, 2253 West Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 5, 2019
