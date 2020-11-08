Frances Jean Rose Wiggers, 79, of Nancy Hill Rd., Corry, Pa., went to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
She was born December 2, 1940 in Cambridge Springs, Pa., the second of six daughters to Beryl Harper Rose of Union City, Pa., and the late Lawrence Rose.
Frances was a 1959 graduate of Union City Area High School. She was first employed by the First National Bank of Union City. In 1958, she met her future husband, Raymond, at the McCray Methodist Church and they married in 1961. Frances was a wonderful wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. With her husband, she was co-founder of Wiggers Farm Equipment, Inc., and Wiggers Realty LLC in Corry, Pa. She greatly enjoyed serving their many loyal customers, especially at the parts counter. She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Canada, the Bahamas, Jamaica, Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, Germany, France and Switzerland, among other places. All had many differences, but all were enjoyable.
Frances was a member of the McCray United Methodist Church and the Women's Auxiliary, the Kinzua Region Studebaker Driver's Club, the USCCA and enjoyed gardening and flowers, NASCAR, country music, tractor pulling and the music of Bill and Gloria Gaither.
In addition to her father, Frances was preceded in death by sisters, Janet (Marcus) Howell, Marie Rose and Jackie (Bill) Davis; nephews, Mark Howell and Charles McCray; and several aunts and uncles.
Frances is survived by her husband of 59 years, R. Raymond Wiggers of Corry; her mother, Beryl Rose at Corry Manor; her sisters, Mary (Olin) McCray of Elgin, Pa., and Virginia Wiggers Austin of Parsons, Tenn.; her daughters, Karen J. Wiggers of Corry; her son, Raymond J. (Kim) Wiggers of Corry; and her grandson, Raymond J. (Robyn) Wiggers Jr., of Corry; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and Bandit, Sam and Boots at home.
Her warm sense of humor and beautiful personality will be missed by many.
Family, friends and neighbors are welcome to attend a memorial service on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the McCray United Methodist Church, 19470 Route 89, Corry, Pa. Rev. Edwin Rose will officiate. Due to CDC regulations, masks and social distancing will be required.
Burial will be in McCray Cemetery, Corry, Pa., at a later date.
Memorials may be made to McCray United Methodist Church, 19470 Route 89, Corry, PA 16407.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa.
