Frances K. (Filutze) Triana, age 97, of North East, passed away on Tuesday, August 12, 2020.
She was born on October 14, 1922, the daughter of the late James Filutze and Josephine (Pagano) Filutze, in North East.
Frances was a lifelong resident of North East, she was employed at Erie Resistor Co. and Keystone Grape Association for many years. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of North East, where she served as deaconess, Sunday School teacher, was active in the Women's Aglow Fellowship, and in Rose Point, and mentored many younger Christians. Frances enjoyed cooking, baking cookies, crafts, gardening, and planting flowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Triana; brothers, Al, Sam, Pat, Joseph, and Vincent Filutze; and sisters, Roma Cirincione, Catherine Pirello, Anna Cosimano, and Josephine Perazzo.
She is survived by her children, Carl L. Triana Jr. (Heidi) of North East and Shirley Scotch (Jake) of North East; brother, Frank Filutze (Margaret) of Ripley; sister, Victoria Putman of Erie; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 S Lake Street, North East, on Friday, August 14th from 3 p.m. until time of a funeral service at 7 p.m. Visitation and funeral service will be held at the back yard of the funeral home with full COVID-19 restrictions being observed. Officiating the service will be Rev. Rick Maas. Private interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park St., North East, or First Baptist Church, 43 S. Lake St., North East.
