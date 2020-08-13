1/1
Frances K. (Filutze) Triana
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances K. (Filutze) Triana, age 97, of North East, passed away on Tuesday, August 12, 2020.

She was born on October 14, 1922, the daughter of the late James Filutze and Josephine (Pagano) Filutze, in North East.

Frances was a lifelong resident of North East, she was employed at Erie Resistor Co. and Keystone Grape Association for many years. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of North East, where she served as deaconess, Sunday School teacher, was active in the Women's Aglow Fellowship, and in Rose Point, and mentored many younger Christians. Frances enjoyed cooking, baking cookies, crafts, gardening, and planting flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Triana; brothers, Al, Sam, Pat, Joseph, and Vincent Filutze; and sisters, Roma Cirincione, Catherine Pirello, Anna Cosimano, and Josephine Perazzo.

She is survived by her children, Carl L. Triana Jr. (Heidi) of North East and Shirley Scotch (Jake) of North East; brother, Frank Filutze (Margaret) of Ripley; sister, Victoria Putman of Erie; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 S Lake Street, North East, on Friday, August 14th from 3 p.m. until time of a funeral service at 7 p.m. Visitation and funeral service will be held at the back yard of the funeral home with full COVID-19 restrictions being observed. Officiating the service will be Rev. Rick Maas. Private interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park St., North East, or First Baptist Church, 43 S. Lake St., North East.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elkin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 12, 2020
Very sad to hear this. I enjoyed sitting with Francis while I worked at Twinbrook (activities aid). She would tell me stories and all about how she use to bake!!! My condolences to the family.
Kathy Robbins
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved