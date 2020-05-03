|
Frances Kopycinski Roman, age 97, of Harborcreek, most recently a resident of Ball Pavilion, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born in Erie, on January 17, 1923, daughter of the late Leo and Katherine Ziacik Kopycinski.
Frances was employed with Keystone Foods in North East for 12 years until her retirement in 1984. Prior to that, she was employed with Toy Works in Erie. Frances was affiliated with St. Gregory R.C. Church. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during WWII. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and always ended her conversations with "Be kind to one another."
Frances is survived by one daughter, Penny Durst of Millcreek; one half-brother, Daniel E. Kelley (Tonya) of Deland, Fla.; and two grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles V. Roman.
Private arrangements are being handled by theDusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road.
