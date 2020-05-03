Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Roman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Kopycinski Roman


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Kopycinski Roman Obituary
Frances Kopycinski Roman, age 97, of Harborcreek, most recently a resident of Ball Pavilion, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born in Erie, on January 17, 1923, daughter of the late Leo and Katherine Ziacik Kopycinski.

Frances was employed with Keystone Foods in North East for 12 years until her retirement in 1984. Prior to that, she was employed with Toy Works in Erie. Frances was affiliated with St. Gregory R.C. Church. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during WWII. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and always ended her conversations with "Be kind to one another."

Frances is survived by one daughter, Penny Durst of Millcreek; one half-brother, Daniel E. Kelley (Tonya) of Deland, Fla.; and two grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles V. Roman.

Private arrangements are being handled by theDusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -