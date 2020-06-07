Frances L. Pregler, age 98, of Fairview, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born in Erie, Pa., on February 22, 1922, a daughter of the late Jon and Sophie Nowak Jaskulsky.
Frances attended Erie East High School. She worked at Young's Cleaners for 20 years and was a dietician at St. Vincent Hospital for 15 years. She was a long time member of Holy Cross Church in Fairview.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Anthony Pregler in 2005, a brother Richard Jaskulsky, two sisters Rose Shriner and Theresa Whipple and a grandson Robert Gido.
She is survived by her daughter Judy Gido (George), grandson Tom Gido and four great-grandsons A.J. Gido, Alex Gido, Dylan Gido and Hayden Gido. She is also survived by a sister Jane Kaveder, a brother George Jaskuskly (Lois), and several nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 Restrictions a private burial for immediate family will be held at Fairview Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Church at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Cross Church, 7100 W. Ridge Road, Fairview, PA 16415. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.