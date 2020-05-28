|
|
Frances Lee Lino, 89, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born on Thursday, September 4, 1930, in Norfolk, Va., to the late Mr. Robert and Mrs. Annie Henderson Gray, Sr.
Frances had been a member of the Erie community for over forty years and worked as a domestic worker.
She loved spending time with and taking care of her family and friends. Everyone enjoyed eating her delicious culinary delights. Frances also enjoyed playing bingo and watching mystery movies, she would have the plot figured out before the end of the movie.
Besides her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband – Willie Lino, one sister – Annie May Logan, three brothers – Willie, Henry and Robert Gray.
She leaves to cherish her memory two loving daughters – Julia Wallace and Nancy Cole, one sister – Eleanor Gray, one brother – Walter Gray, eight grandchildren, including granddaughter – Chantel Gray who took care of her, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a private family funeral will be held at Pitts Funeral Home with Minister Tony Hill eulogizing, followed by interment at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 28, 2020