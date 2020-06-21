Frances M. Dietz
1927 - 2020
Frances M. Dietz, age 92, of Harborcreek, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19. She was born in Erie on August 15, 1927, daughter of the late Walter and Stella Reksio.

Frances attended worship at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church. She enjoyed doing puzzles, cooking and baking.

Frances is survived by one daughter, Ann Folmar (Chester); one son, Charles Dietz, Jr. (Maureen); five grandchildren, Yvonne, Erica, Charles, Adam and Anna; one sister, MaryJane Baney; and ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dietz, Sr.; two brothers, Walter and Raymond Reksio; and two sisters, Betty Perrotta and Theresa Dean.

A private service will be held for the family with interment at St. Gregory Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
