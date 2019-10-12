|
Frances M. "Fran" DiPasquale Kierzek, 71, passed away at her home with her son and daughter by her side on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 after a long and valiant battle with Spindle Cell Sarcoma Cancer.
Fran was born on December 31, 1947 in Buffalo, N.Y. to the late Marie Weber DiPasquale and Antonino DiPasquale.
She graduated from Bishop McMahon High School in 1965 and was able to attend her 50th class reunion in 2015. After graduation, Fran worked at Columbus Hospital and LaFayette Hospital as a Nurse Aide.
In the early 70's Fran was introduced to the love of her life, Len Kierzek, by her late brother Chuck; and after a brief courtship they were married on April 12, 1975. Sadly, Len passed away way too young at 46 leaving her widowed at an early age with two children. Fran never dated or remarried.
Fran worked for HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital (formerly LEIR and now Encompass Health) for over 25 years; first as a Nurse Aide, then as a Ward Clerk, and finally the Administrative Assistant to the Director of Nursing for the majority of her career until retirement. She was employee of the year twice. Due to numerous health issues she endured, Fran unfortunately had to retire earlier than she would have liked.
Fran or as many called her "Franny" was a funny, hardworking and independent woman. She loved her children and was very proud of them and simply adored her grandsons Timothy and Joshua. She almost never started a sentence that didn't begin with "Tim and Josh".
She loved playing games on her kindle, being active on Facebook and watching anything crime related as well as her all time favorite The Golden Girls. She was fiercely independent and despite the fact that she never drove a day in her life, she found a way to get anywhere around the city. She never let anyone or anything stop her. Fran was also very proud of her Italian heritage.
She was an active member of LifeWorks Erie (now known as LECOM Center For Health And Aging). She loved playing bingo there and going on bus trips with her cousin Linda; especially casino trips. She enjoyed coming to parties, was a front desk volunteer and a flu shot registration volunteer there for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard J. Kierzek, Jr; two brothers, Chuck First and Bob First; and her sister-in-law and best friend, Sandra M. Kierzek Buffalari.
Fran leaves behind many who loved her including her daughter Marie E. Heberlein and her fiance Michael Marsden; her son Leonard J. Kierzek III, her grandsons Timothy John and Joshua Charles; her brother-in-law, Larry (Buff) Buffalari, her brothers Vincent DiPasquale, Anthony DiPasquale and Donald First as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many wonderful friends that she met through her working days at HealthSouth and participation at LifeWorks.
Fran will be missed beyond words by her family and our love for her will be forever in our hearts each and every day.
The family would like to give special thanks to her primary home health aides Chu and Martha who gave her amazing care and compassion beyond words as well as Zavashia, Stacey and most recently Holly. A special heartfelt thank you to Chu for everything she did the night Fran passed. The family would also like to thank her VNA Hospice Team Tracey and Aaron for their kindness, compassion and care and Tracey for being with us the night of her passing as well.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. and may attend a Funeral Mass on Monday at Holy Family Church, 913 Fulton Street, at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Donations to cancer research of your choice. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
