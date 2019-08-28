Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Frances M. Tulenko


1921 - 2019
Frances M. Tulenko Obituary
Frances M. Tulenko, age 98, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the LECOM Senior Living Center. Born in Erie, on June 18, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Valent and Mary (Custer) Galla.

Frances worked at the YMCA, American Meter, Eastland Bowling Lanes, and as a reconciling clerk at the Financial Exchange Co.

She was a longtime member of the Slovak Auxiliary.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Tulenko; and four brothers, John, William, Henry, and Edward Galla.

Survivors include a daughter, Karen Turbaczewski, husband Gary, of Erie; a son, Thomas Tulenko, wife Cynthia, of Monroe Township, N.J.; five grandchildren, Stephen Tulenko, wife Joyce, Larry Tulenko, wife Renee, Trish Testa, husband Don, Ryan Turbaczewski, and Eric Turbaczewski; ten great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dr. Lawrence Galla.

A private funeral mass, at St. Luke Church, was held at the convenience of the family, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 28, 2019
