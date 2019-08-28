|
Frances M. Tulenko, age 98, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the LECOM Senior Living Center. Born in Erie, on June 18, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Valent and Mary (Custer) Galla.
Frances worked at the YMCA, American Meter, Eastland Bowling Lanes, and as a reconciling clerk at the Financial Exchange Co.
She was a longtime member of the Slovak Auxiliary.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Tulenko; and four brothers, John, William, Henry, and Edward Galla.
Survivors include a daughter, Karen Turbaczewski, husband Gary, of Erie; a son, Thomas Tulenko, wife Cynthia, of Monroe Township, N.J.; five grandchildren, Stephen Tulenko, wife Joyce, Larry Tulenko, wife Renee, Trish Testa, husband Don, Ryan Turbaczewski, and Eric Turbaczewski; ten great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dr. Lawrence Galla.
A private funeral mass, at St. Luke Church, was held at the convenience of the family, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
