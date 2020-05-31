Frances M. (Wholehan) Williams, age 100, of the Sarah A. Reed Retirement Center in Erie, Pa. passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Frances was born in Erie, Pa. on May 8, 1920, the daughter of the late George and Mary (Wally) Wholehan.
Frances attended St. Joseph Grade School and graduated from Academy High School in 1938. On April 23, 1955, Frances married Fred D. Williams. She was a devout Catholic and long-time member of St. Joseph's Church. Frances was a past president of the Rosary Society. She was employed as a Secretary at the Pennsylvania Electric Company, Sterling Milk Company and Saint Vincent Health Center. Frances was a Girl Scout Leader for 35 years, a member of the Zukor Club, and an instructor at the Glenwood YMCA. She enjoyed knitting, ice skating, traveling and volunteering at the Civic Center.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Fred D. Williams. She was also preceded in death in 2018 by her brother, Robert J. Wholehan.
Frances is survived by her nephews, Michael L. Wholehan of Toledo, Ohio, James S. Wholehan of Saline, Mich., and her niece, Amy (Wholehan) Coulter of Denver, Colo. as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private burial was held at Calvary Cemetery. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sarah A. Reed Retirement Center.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.