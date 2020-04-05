|
|
Frances Marie Beaumont, 106, of Beaver, formerly of Erie, Pa., Bushnell, Fla., and Corolla, N.C., went to be with the Lord on April 1, 2020.
Born on July 9, 1913, in Latrobe, Pa., she was the oldest daughter of the late William and Lucille B. Ripley Burg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Joseph R. Burg and James W. Burg; and her sister, Dorothy Colton Galaba.
Fran's loving husband of 69 years, Charles Levant Beaumont died on March 4, 2000.
Following Lee's passing Fran moved from Florida to live with her daughter, Carol and husband Jim.
Fran is survived by her loving and devoted daughter and son-in-law, Carol L. and James R. Straley, Beaver; her granddaughter, Darcy Leigh Straley, Chippewa Township; her grandson and his wife, Douglas James and Kelly Straley, Moon Township; two great-granddaughters,, Genesis and Trinity Straley; and her sister Ruth B. Church of Erie, Pa.; as well as several nieces and nephews. Also, Fran is survived by her loving niece, Joyce Schroeder Bloom and husband Frank, Aurora, Colo.; and nephew Fred Beaumont and wife Sandy, Fort White, Fla.
Fran was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who treasured her family and times together. She loved reading, doing word searches, watching Pittsburgh Pirates baseball, and most of all being in the kitchen cooking and baking for family and friends. Many people called her "grandma" and she was an inspiration to many as she demonstrated a strong faith in Christ her Lord and Savior. Fran served on many school and church boards, assisted Lee in managing Beaumont's Garage in Brookside for many years, worked as a receptionist at Erie Kahkwa Club and retired from Cohen Auto Parts in Erie. She was a past member of the Brush Run United Methodist Church and a twenty year member of the Chippewa United Methodist Church.
Due to health risks associated with Coronavirus (COVID-19), there will be no visitation or service at this time. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Chippewa United Methodist Church at a later date. The family is requesting that no flowers or gifts be given. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Chippewa United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 2545 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.
Carol wishes to thank 365 Hospice for their love and support during these past weeks.
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home, 3801 Fourth Ave., Beaver Falls, handled the arrangements and a private burial will take place at the Waterford Cemetery. The family encourages you to share online condolences at hillandkunselman.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020