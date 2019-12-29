|
|
Frances Marucci Buckel Orlando, 93, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, after an extended illness. She was born on January 10, 1926 in Erie, the daughter of the late Anthony and Philomena Marucci.
Frances was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School and earned her RN Degree from the Saint Vincent School of Nursing. She enjoyed a long career as a registered nurse. She worked at General Electric, Saint Vincent Hospital, Saint Marks Seminary and Sarah Reed Children's Center.
Frances was a member of the Saint Vincent Ladies Auxiliary, serving as chairperson for the "Festival of Trees". She also belonged to St. Marks Auxiliary, the Italian American Woman's Association, and the Red Hat Society. Frances was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church where she was active in the Cursillo Movement and was a member of the Rosary Altar Society.
Besides her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her first husband, Herbert D. Buckel and her second husband Robert J. Orlando; a brother Frank M. "Fussy" Marucci, and a sister, Philomena Shade.
She is survived by her children, Joel Buckel of Erie, Carol Groves (Robert) of Coatsville, Pa., Herbert Buckel (Karen) of Harborceek Township, John Buckel (Tina) of West Chester, Pa., and Robin Orlando Price (Duane) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; her brother, John Marucci of Erie; and her grandchildren Michael Buckel, Andrea Faber (Kellen), Zachary Groves, Kylie Groves, and Lauren Buckel. Frances is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Ambrose and Aslan Faber and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sarah A. Reed Children's Center, 2445 West 34th Street, Erie, PA 16506 or to the , 1600 Peninsula Dr., STE 15, Erie, PA 16505.To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 29, 2019