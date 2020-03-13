|
Frances McCullum, affectionately known as Mother, age 92, passed away on Sunday, March 8th, 2020, at home. She was born in Bay Springs, Mississippi, on May 30th, 1927 to Ernest Sims Sr. and Wilma Clayton Sims.
Frances resided in Erie for over 70 years, was a homemaker and a mother to many in the community. Mother McCullum always made sure there was love, room and food enough for anyone that came to 462 West 2nd Street. Mother McCullum was a member of the greatest church this side of Heaven, The Friendship Baptist Church, where she served as usher, choir member, cook and church mother. Mother enjoyed fishing, gardening, WWF wrestling, babies and surprisingly she could shoot the wings off a fly. Mother was a humble spirit that loved the Lord and will be sadly missed by her loving family and numerous friends.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George Henry McCullum, sons Willie James McCullum and Albert Earl McCullum, daughters Joyce Mae McCullum and Mae Frances McCullum, sister Betsy Goshton and a brother Burnest "Puddin" Sims.
Frances leaves to cherish her memory five daughters Helen (Earnest) Crockett, Betty Geary, Zettie Harris, Shirley McCullum and Janice Rowery: four sons, Henry McCullum, Gregory (Christine) McCullum, Timothy (Helen) McCullum and Donell McCullum, one brother Ernest Sims Jr. and two sisters Fannie Veasy and Lucy McGee.
Frances is further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
Friends may join celebrating this life well lived on Friday, March 13th, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church, 1719 Cascade Street, Erie, PA 16502, with calling hours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at Mount Ebal Baptist Church, 1617 East 26th Street, Erie, PA 16510. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie.
