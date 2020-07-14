Being a loving, caring and a giving person is what Frances McLaughlin will be remembered for.
Frances was born on October 6th, 1937, in Curwensville, to the late William T. and Ada Cleaver Bloom.
Frances passed away on July 12, 2020, due to Parkinson's disease.
Frances was married to Alfred "Pete" McLaughlin on July 4th, 1959. For many years they celebrated their anniversary on Independence Day by hosting a special pool party at their residence in Clearfield. Friends and family joined them in the celebration providing long lasting memories for everyone. Nobody ever left her house hungry.
She was a graduate of Curwensville High School and held positions at a few offices before joining Riverside Markets in Clearfield for 30 years. Her passions were fashion and sewing clothes, shopping, decorating, flower gardening and acrylic painting. She entered and won a few ribbons for her paintings at the Clearfield County Fair. Her favorite paintings were of flowers.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2011, along with her parents and the following brothers and sisters: William Bloom, Nevin Bloom, Alvin Bloom, Walter Bloom, Nelson Bloom, Hazel Passmore, Gail Luzier and Arlene Mrowczynski.
Frances is survived by her sister, Charlotte Cowder of Johnstown, and her daughter, Lisa J. Rodgers and husband, Roy C. Rodgers of Edinboro, her grandson, Matthew Bauman and spouse, Kayla Bauman and their son, Tyler of Clearfield. She is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews with special mention to some very special ladies. Sharon Porter, of Hyde, was more like a sister, Cindy Gearhart of West Decatur, and Rose Stratton of Clearfield both adored her and have always been more like having additional daughters. They feel blessed to having her as part of their life.
As the world turns faster and faster, one of her famous quotes was; "Take time to stop and smell the roses." It was her way of letting you know what is most important in life.
No visitation will be held. Burial services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 650 W. 158th St., New York, NY 10032-9982, or American Cancer Society
, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or Human Society of Crawford County, 11012 Kennedy Hill Road, Meadville, PA 16335.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 404 Chestnut St., Meadville.
.