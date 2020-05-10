|
Our beloved mother, Frances "Nancy" Pelkowski Wehan, a lifelong resident of Erie, passed away on May 5, 2020. She was born in Erie on September 17, 1933, a daughter of the late Alois and Regina Tomczak Pelkowski.
Nancy married young and raised five beautiful children. She worked many jobs to support her family but her life's passion was to be a kind and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived a simple life enjoying the outdoors, camping, sewing, gardening, cooking, baking, jigsaw puzzles, needlework, word puzzles and reading. She passed many of her talents and passions on to her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted wife and mother who always had time to listen. She was strong willed yet soft spoken and an inspiration to all. We will always feel her love, strength and encouragement.
A quote of Ralph Waldo Emerson describes our mother well: "To appreciate beauty, to find the best in others; To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Wehan, whom she married on August 19, 1950. Dick passed away at the young age of 53 on January 5, 1984. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Beatrice Pelkowski and Mary Evans; and four brothers, Norbert, Henry, Thomas and Leonard Pelkowski.
Survivors include her five children, Karen Sauer of Toledo, Ohio, Kathleen Kaulis and her husband, Butch, of Erie, Gretchen Gigliotti and her husband, Frank, of Erie, Richard Wehan and his wife, Terry, of Pittsburgh, and Amy Easly and her husband, Phil, of Erie; two brothers, Jerome Pelkowski and his wife, Mary Ann, and Daniel Pelkowski and his wife, Geraldine, all of Erie; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Highmark Caring Place, a center for grieving children and their families, 510 Cranberry Street, Erie, PA, 16507.
