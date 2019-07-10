Home

Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Frances Pat Irene (Meyer) Winslow Obituary
February 25, 1922 – July 4, 2019

Frances left this world with a personal escort from Jesus, directly to the side of her beloved husband Harry.

Frances was born and raised in North East, Pa., by Mary and Henry Meyer, along with her twelve siblings that preceded her in death: Bernard (Doris), Dorothy, Florence (Ambrose), Ceil (Victor), Arthur, James, Joseph (Gertrude), Paul (Roland), William (Margaret), Mary (Gary), Joan (Robert), and Father John.

Pat loved to travel the world, enjoyed her work outside the home at the Catholic Service League of Akron, and never saw a bridge or euchre game she didn't like. Pat was an amazing cook, loved to garden, and could pass any evening with a historical or biographical novel.

Harry and Pat moved to Ohio to start a new life in the 50s, prospering and enjoying being adopted "Buckeyes." Pat lived a long, rich life full of friends and family, and a true commitment to her faith.

She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Tomko, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and her son Thomas Winslow of Akron, Ohio, and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A life very well-lived, but will Pat's passing will leave a giant void in the lives of those that knew her.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of a prayer service at 12:30 p.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Gregory Church. Interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 10, 2019
