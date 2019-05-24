|
Frances Pulford Dempsey, age 67, of Erie, formerly of Punxsutawney, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was born in Punxsutawney, Pa., on September 27, 1951, daughter of the late Frank and Mildred Pulford.
Frances enjoyed crafts and crocheting.
She is survived by her daughter, Megan Dempsey; one sister, Gloria Pulford; one brother, Frank Pulford (Kathy); one granddaughter, Katlyn Dempsey; and one great-granddaughter, Lucinda Dempsey.
She was preceded in death by one son, Michael Dempsey.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2019