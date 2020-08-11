1/1
Franchesca Jackson-Smith
Franchesca Jackson-Smith, 71, of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away unexpectedly, on March 26, 2020, at 8:56 p.m. She was born on December 14, 1948.

She was preceded in death of the late Lonnie Jackson (father), Darlister Jackson (mother), and a great-grandson Kareem Lonnie Wilcott Jr.

She was a longtime resident of Erie, Pa. but was originally from St. Louis, Missouri. Fran was also a member of Community Baptist Church she loved preaching to family and friends especially the younger generation. Fran loved spending time with her grandchildren who she loved dearly and will be missed by. She was the only child of her mother who raised her to be a loving and caring person.

Fran leaves to cherish her memories of her three sons Willie Earl Smith Jr. (wife) of Jacksonville, Fla., Eric L. Smith and Michael Smith of Erie, Pa. nine grandkids, 13 great-grandkids, and one great-great-granddaughter, all of Erie, Pa., and many relatives and friends.

Those we love don't go away they walk besides us every day unseen, unheard but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear to us. We love and miss you dearly.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2020.
