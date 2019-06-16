|
Francine M. "Fran" DeAngelo Pryce, 65, died on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at her home in Erie. She formerly resided on West 17th Street. She was born on July 23, 1953, in Erie, daughter of the late James and Rose Grande DeAngelo. Fran was a 1971 graduate of Strong Vincent High School. She enjoyed living in the Little Italy Neighborhood and attending functions there. She attended St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Angela Amendola.
Survivors include a daughter, Missy Fullerton and husband Michael of Erie; a brother, James DeAngelo of Erie; a granddaughter, Alexis Fullerton of Erie; a grandson, Michael Kuziak of Erie; a nephew, Jamie DeAngelo and wife Betsy of Girard, Pa.; and a grandniece, Ysabella DeAngelo of Girard, Pa.
The family will receive friends at the graveside at Calvary Cemetery, Section 11, on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of a service there at 2:30 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Anthony Alleruzzo of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church will officiate.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be designated to the family through the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, PA 16502.
