Francis A. Dugan, Jr., age 95, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Westlake Woods Assisted Living. He was born in East Pittsburgh, on April 18, 1925, a son of the late Francis and Mary (Coleman) Dugan.
In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by his wife, Jean M. (Derr) Dugan.
Survivors include his two brothers, Jack Dugan (MaryJo) and Charles Dugan (Carolyn), sister, Sue Poplava (Ed), four daughters, Kathleen Cardella (Phil), Carol Braggins (John), Patricia DeTore (Dennis) and Mary Dylewski (Thomas), eight grandchildren, Phil Cardella (Diane), Amanda May (Tim), Kathryn Rossignol (Nick), Cory DeTore (Brisia), Anthony DeTore (Fabiola), Sara Yanicko (Heath), Samantha Dylewski, and Shelby DeTore and ten great-grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews also survive.
Known to friends and family as Sonny, he graduated from Sharon High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy during World War II in all theaters of operation. During his time in the service, he circled the globe four times and was proud to tell people about his service on the USS Chihuahua. While on leave in 1946, Sonny met the love of his life over Labor Day weekend. They were married three months later. And until her last breath, Sonny called Jean his beautiful bride. He worked hard his entire life to see to it that she wanted for nothing. He successfully accomplished that goal. After the war he graduated from Youngtown University, attending night classes and working full time while raising a family as well. He worked for Prudential for 35 years in various roles from agent to district manager. If there was a district low in sales, they sent Sonny to turn it around. And he always did.
Sonny was proud of his accomplishments during his time at Prudential as was his family. But what his family will remember about Sonny was not just his professional accomplishments but his life as a son, a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a great-grandfather. Sonny had great stories that were great life lessons! People who knew Sonny will remember him for his response to "How are you?" His response was always "wonderful," and if you knew Sonny well enough, you knew the story about why that was his response. Sonny was tough but as fair as a father could be raising four daughters. As a grandpa to eight grandkids, he gave his grandkids everything in his power. And as a great-grandpa to ten great-grandchildren, he was happy when babies were visiting. And he loved visitors. Sonny and Jean would sit on their porch for hours every day and waved at all who passed, so much so that random strangers would stop to meet them. And if you've ever been a visitor, you know Sonny wasn't happy until you had food or a drink. He always wanted everyone who stopped to feel comfortable and welcomed.
A very special "thank you" goes to the staff and aides at Westlake Woods Assisted Living, who became like family. Making sure Sonny was not alone during his final days and doing everything they could to also comfort the family during these trying times. They have been wonderful throughout the entire time of Jean and Sonny living at the facility.
And in true Francis style:
"May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind always be at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face,
and rains fall soft upon your fields.
And until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of His hand."
Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Services were private with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by his wife, Jean M. (Derr) Dugan.
Survivors include his two brothers, Jack Dugan (MaryJo) and Charles Dugan (Carolyn), sister, Sue Poplava (Ed), four daughters, Kathleen Cardella (Phil), Carol Braggins (John), Patricia DeTore (Dennis) and Mary Dylewski (Thomas), eight grandchildren, Phil Cardella (Diane), Amanda May (Tim), Kathryn Rossignol (Nick), Cory DeTore (Brisia), Anthony DeTore (Fabiola), Sara Yanicko (Heath), Samantha Dylewski, and Shelby DeTore and ten great-grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews also survive.
Known to friends and family as Sonny, he graduated from Sharon High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy during World War II in all theaters of operation. During his time in the service, he circled the globe four times and was proud to tell people about his service on the USS Chihuahua. While on leave in 1946, Sonny met the love of his life over Labor Day weekend. They were married three months later. And until her last breath, Sonny called Jean his beautiful bride. He worked hard his entire life to see to it that she wanted for nothing. He successfully accomplished that goal. After the war he graduated from Youngtown University, attending night classes and working full time while raising a family as well. He worked for Prudential for 35 years in various roles from agent to district manager. If there was a district low in sales, they sent Sonny to turn it around. And he always did.
Sonny was proud of his accomplishments during his time at Prudential as was his family. But what his family will remember about Sonny was not just his professional accomplishments but his life as a son, a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a great-grandfather. Sonny had great stories that were great life lessons! People who knew Sonny will remember him for his response to "How are you?" His response was always "wonderful," and if you knew Sonny well enough, you knew the story about why that was his response. Sonny was tough but as fair as a father could be raising four daughters. As a grandpa to eight grandkids, he gave his grandkids everything in his power. And as a great-grandpa to ten great-grandchildren, he was happy when babies were visiting. And he loved visitors. Sonny and Jean would sit on their porch for hours every day and waved at all who passed, so much so that random strangers would stop to meet them. And if you've ever been a visitor, you know Sonny wasn't happy until you had food or a drink. He always wanted everyone who stopped to feel comfortable and welcomed.
A very special "thank you" goes to the staff and aides at Westlake Woods Assisted Living, who became like family. Making sure Sonny was not alone during his final days and doing everything they could to also comfort the family during these trying times. They have been wonderful throughout the entire time of Jean and Sonny living at the facility.
And in true Francis style:
"May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind always be at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face,
and rains fall soft upon your fields.
And until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of His hand."
Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Services were private with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.