|
|
Francis Andrew "Frank" Woycheck, age 88, longtime Harborcreek resident, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in Mooresville, North Carolina, surrounded by his family. He will be missed immeasurably and be remembered for his unassuming wit, gentle way, heart of gold and unwavering support. "God knew we needed big hands to hold on to so he created our Dad."
Born in Erie, on March 28, 1931, he was a son of Andrew and Sadie Hattala Woycheck.
Frank was a graduate of Academy High School and attended Napa Valley College, Napa, California, where he was a running back for the Napa Valley Chiefs.
He graduated from the United States Navy Training Station, Company 148, in Newport, Rhode Island. After training, Frank served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict, where he was an airplane mechanic for Fighter Squadron 173 on the USS Wasp aircraft carrier. During his tour, he participated in the NATO Longstep Military maneuver in the Mediterranean Sea and was awarded a Medal of Good Conduct, Korean Service Medal, China Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal. He was a member of the Fairview American Legion Post #742.
With a love of water, he was most comfortable with a fishing pole in his hand and a grandchild by his side. Whether on the lake or wading through local creeks, he found much delight in teaching his grandchildren how to fish. His second home was the football field, where he bled blue and white as a lifelong Penn State Nittany Lion fan, attending regular season and bowl games with his family and hosting College Game Day parties each Saturday from September through December annually. Gifted with mechanical and artistic ability, he was able to fix anything that was put in front of him and his daughters and grandchildren treasured his sketches and paintings.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Levi Woycheck in 1968; his brother, Joseph M. Woycheck; and two sisters, Mary Ann Bufalari and Dorothy Zawodnik.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Phyllis Patterson Woycheck. He is the adored father of Francine Woycheck, Janet Dickinson and her husband Doug of Mooresville, North Carolina, and Stacia Woycheck and her husband Tom, of College Park, Maryland. His three grandchildren are his true pride and joy. He is the beloved grandfather of Olivia Woycheck Wright, of Dallas, Texas, Hunter Andrew Dickinson and Austin Tyler Dickinson both of Mooresville, North Carolina. Frank had a deep love for all dogs, but especially his grandpups, Lord Franklin Belvedere of College Park, Maryland and Indie and Teddy Dickinson of Mooresville, North Carolina.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Township), on Wednesday, February 5th, from 11 a.m. until the time of the Prayer Service there at 1 p.m. There will be a private burial immediately following at St. Gregory's Cemetery in North East, with full military honors. Memorials may be made to , https://www.stjude.org, or mailed to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 3, 2020