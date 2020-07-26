Francis B. "Frank" Garczynski, age 84, of Millcreek Township, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at UPMC Hamot . He was born in Erie, February 12, 1936 a son of the late Peter and Frances (Sucharski) Garczynski.
Frank worked as a toolmaker for Carlisle Industry for many years, retiring in 2000. He was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church. Frank enjoyed bowling, especially attending the annual Hoinke bowling tournament, camping, hunting, and fishing. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan, and was a member of the Elks Lodge 67, Huzars, Siebenbuerger, South Erie Turners, Polish Foresters and the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571, but most especially Frank enjoyed spending time with his family at their cottage at Canadohta Lake. Frank also took a trip of a lifetime to Poland last year with his family.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Rita M. (Loncki) Garczynski in 2014 and his brother Bernard Garczynski.
Survivors include his six children, Michael Garczynski and his wife Pamela, of Cranberry Township, Raymond Garczynski, John Garczynski and his wife Paula, Christine King, Cynthia Daubert and her husband Martin, Susan Varo and her husband Daniel, all of Erie, 14 grandchildren, Kirsten, Michael Jr., Alex, and Jacob Garczynski, Bailey Golden, Brian, Kayla and Gina King, Kaitlin, David, and Mitchel Daubert, Jacob, Rebecca and Montgomery Varo, his sister, Rita Ann Garczynski of Erie. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., Monday from 2-5 and 7- 9 p.m. and to attend the funeral mass at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th St. on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Please observe all COVID restrictions, wear a mask, social distance and limitations.
Memorials may be made to the Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Place, Erie, Pa. 16507.
