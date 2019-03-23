|
|
Francis E. Royce, age 87, of North East, died on Friday, March 22, 2019, at his residence. He was born on July 28, 1931, in Westfield, New York, to the late Arthur and Gladys (Baker) Royce.
After graduating from Ripley High School with honors, Francis served in the United States Air Force in the Korean War. He attended Erie Business College and went on to work for Welch's foods, in North East, for 31 years. Francis was a lifelong member of the VFW. He loved playing horseshoes, bowling, crossword puzzles, and watching his Cleveland Indians and Browns.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mildred "Jane" Cass Royce; sons, William "Sam" Boll Jr. of Clymer, Pa. and Walter "Butch" Boll of Erie; daughters, Linda Chrispen (Travis) of Greenfield and Sheryl Peterson (Ed) of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Richard Royce (Judy) of New York City; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Sunday from 6-8 p.m. and at South Harborcreek Church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Officiating the service is Rev. Keith McGarvey. Interment, with full military honors, will be held at South Harborcreek Cemetery. Memorials may be made to North East Crescent Hose Company, P.O. Box 89, or The Community Nursing Services of North East 7 Park St., North East, PA 16428.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 23, 2019