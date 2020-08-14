1/1
Francis Frank P. Czulewicz
1937 - 2020
Francis "Frank" P. Czulewicz, age 82, residing at the Christian House Assisted Living Facility in East Palestine, Ohio, and formerly of Erie, departed this world on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Frank was born on October 4, 1937, to the late Stephen and Julia Gutowski Czulewicz.

A graduate of Cathedral Prep, Frank lettered in Diving and Water Polo. Following graduation, he met the love of his life and married Kathleen Reinwald on May 31, 1958. Frank resided in many areas of the United States due to his many job sites working as an accomplished surveyor. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, taking advantage of the many and varied locations where he resided.

Frank is survived by his three children, Michael Czulewicz (Debra), Deborah Lipnicky (Rick) and Brian Czulewicz (Carmela); two sisters, Sylvia O'Malley, and Rosalie Siciliano; one brother, Tom Czulewicz; his eight grandchildren, Kylie Reinke (Joe), Matthew, Rachel, Marcus, Michael, Anthony (Kelly) , Nicole and Cassie; and five great-grandchildren, Gage, Alexis, Presley, Parker and Sawyer.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Reinwald Czulewicz; and two brothers, David and Gerald.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Saturday at 10 a.m., conducted by Rev. James McCormick. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Interment will follow at Erie County Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be designated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101.

Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 14, 2020.





Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
