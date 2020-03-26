Erie Times-News Obituaries
Francis Frank Rinderle


1936 - 2020
Francis Frank Rinderle Obituary
Francis "Frank" Rinderle, 84, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital. He was born March 19, 1936, in Erie, Pa. a son of the late Louis J. and Gertrude Beer Rinderle.

Francis worked for the Erie School District.

Francis loved his family and always put them first above everything else.

In his youth, Francis was an All-Star Athlete in baseball and basketball. He was an avid bowler for most of his life and a huge baseball fan. He was a member of Saint Paul Church and a life member of their Holy Name Society.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Alyosius "Al" Rinderle and Louis W. Rinderle; and a sister, Mary Rinderle.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marie Viglione Rinderle; three children, Ann Marie Harvey (Robert) of Pittsburgh, Brian Rinderle (Trina) of Erie, and Gregory Rinderle (Jamie) of Oakdale, Pa.; one brother, Richard Rinderle of Waterford; and one sister, Rita Rinderle of Cambridge Springs. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Colin and Kelsey Harvey, Alex, Cameron, Jacob, and Jackson Rinderle; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to national guidelines on limiting public gatherings, funeral services and entombment will be private. Family and friends are invited to view the online live stream of Francis's Funeral Mass on the Facebook page of the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc. (www.facebook.com/orlandofuneralhome) on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 26, 2020
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 26, 2020
