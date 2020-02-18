|
Francis J. "Frank" Strobel, age 73, of Erie, passed away at his residence on Saturday, February 15, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Sewickley, Pa., February 10, 1947, a son of the late Francis N. and Thelma (Smith) Strobel.
Frank was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served as a helicopter pilot. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Bronze Star. In 2014, he was inducted into the Four Chaplains Society and is a former officer of the 114th Aviation Association. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, VFW Post 470, and the North East American Legion. He was the author the book "The Devil's Disciple: Different Sides of War." He enjoyed woodworking, he had a great sense of humor, but most especially was a loving husband and father.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Strobel and his sister Thelma Camp.
Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Lucille (Gambatese) Strobel; three daughters, Julie Strobel-Kaldorf and her husband Brian Kaldorf, of West View, Pa., Lisa Strobel-Jones and her husband Chris Jones, of Columbus, Ohio, and Sarah Strobel, of Bradenton, Fla.; three grandchildren, Emma and Hannah Kaldorf, and James Francis Jones; seven siblings, Dennis Strobel (Cheryl) of Hopewell, Va., Kathryn Strobel, of Erie, Ronald Strobel, of Erie, Rebecca Gausman (Robert), of Erie, Thomas Strobel, of Erie, Kevin Strobel (Teri) of Salisbury, N.C., Lawrence Strobel (Robbin), of Carlisle, Pa.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., Wednesday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Services will be held there on Thursday at 9:15 a.m., followed by the funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church at 10:00 a.m. Private interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to SSJ Neighborhood Network, 436 E. 26th St, Erie, PA 16504 or Sacred Heart Church, 816 West 26th St. Erie, PA 16508. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
