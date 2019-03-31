|
Dr. Francis K. Mainzer, retired neurosurgeon and healthcare consultant, died on March 25, 2019.
Dr. Mainzer was born in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, on May 16, 1930, to Dr. Francis S. and Dorothy Kirkwood Mainzer. He was educated in the Huntingdon (Pa.) public schools and graduated from the Valley Forge Military Academy, Amherst College, and the George Washington University School of Medicine. He interned and was trained in general surgery at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa., and in neurosurgery at Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh and the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. He also served a fellowship in neurology at University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, New York.
During the Korean Conflict, Dr. Mainzer was an officer in the United States Marine Corps, serving in Japan and Korea. He was released as a captain in 1963 and entered the Medical Corps, United States Naval Reserve, from which he retired in 1975.
Dr. Mainzer established a practice in neurosurgery in Erie in 1965 and retired from active practice in 1992. He served as attending neurosurgeon and Chief of Neurosurgery at Saint Vincent Health Center and Hamot Medical Center, and as a consultant at Metro Health Center and Veterans Affairs Medical Center. He was president of the Medical Staff at Saint Vincent Health Center in 1987 and served on its Board of Trustees in 1967, 1991 and 1992. Following his retirement, he became a physician surveyor for the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, performing hospital accreditation surveys throughout the United States until 1997. He then served as a consultant to healthcare organizations, both in the United States and overseas, until 2002.
He was a member of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, the International Back Pain Society, the Joint Section on Neurotrauma and Critical Care, the Northeast Ohio Neurosurgical Society, the Mid-Atlantic Neurosurgical Society and the American Medical Association. He was a member of the Standards Committee of the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation from 1985 until 1992, and a member of the Committee on Spinal Cord Injuries of the Pennsylvania Department of Health from 1970 until 1976. He was a founding member of the Pennsylvania Neurosurgical Society, and a member of its Board of Directors until his death, serving as Secretary-Treasurer from 1981 until 1984, and as President in 1985. His biographical sketches were published in "Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare," " Who's Who in America," and "Who's Who in the World." He was also listed in "Guide to America's Top Surgeons".
Dr. Mainzer was active in skiing, running and walking, and aeromodelling. He served on the Board of Directors of the Erie Philharmonic and the Erie Runners Club. He also served as an officer of the Oliver Hazard Perry Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. He was a member of the Erie Ski Club, Thermal-G Radio Control Club, Over-the-Hill-Gang, Erie Maennerchor, Marine Corps League, and Navy League.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Heydon Mainzer and by four daughters: Kathleen Neumuller and her husband, Robert; Carole Bower, and her husband, Robin; Karen E. Mainzer and her husband, Scott Gallant; and Kristen Gillespie, and her husband, John; eight grandchildren: Seth and Mikaela Neumuller, Victoria, Eric, Mike, and Selina Bower; and Haley and Liam Gillespie, and by six great-grandchildren: Mikayla and Jordan Bower; Trei and Brooklyn Bower; and Emma and Scarlett Neumuller. He is also survived by two brothers: Thomas R. Mainzer, M.D. and John E. Mainzer.
Friends may call on Thursday, April 4th from 12 Noon until the time of a service at 1 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Erie Community Foundation, 459 West 6th St., Erie, PA 16507. We ask that you don't send flowers. Condolences and tributes may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019