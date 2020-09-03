Francis R. Licsko, 85, of Fairview, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Walnut Creek Health Care. He was born in Erie, Pa., on October 17, 1934, the son of the late Peter and Mary Felege Licsko.
Francis was raised and educated in the Girard and Fairview, Pa. areas, graduating from Fairview High School in 1952. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University in June 1957 with a B.S. Degree in Agricultural Education.
After graduating from PSU, Francis was employed with the United States Department of Agriculture, Soil Conservation Service in June 1957. He was drafted into the U.S. Army on September 1, 1957, after graduating from the U.S. Army Finance School at Ft. Benjamin Harrison in Indiana. He then served in the Comptroller's Office at the USA General Depot near Bussac, France, until his discharge on September 9, 1959.
Upon his discharge from the military, Francis resumed his employment with the USDA, SCS, retiring on January 3, 1987, after a career involving the wise use of our nation's natural resources, including soil, water, woodland, and wildlife. He served in several positions in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Washington, D.C. Following his retirement, he worked part time for Bob Ferrando Ford World as a parts delivery man for over 25 years. This job was something he truly enjoyed doing.
He belonged to Holy Cross Catholic Church in Fairview, Pa. He was a member of the Association of Retired Conservation Service Employees, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, AARP, Natural Resource Defense Council, Sierra Club, Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, S.O.N.S. and the 3-CU Trout Association. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
His family was the most important part of his life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Marie Felege; and brother, John E. Licsko.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce E. Swinarski Licsko of Fairview, Pa., whom he married on June 23, 1962, in Erie, Pa.; two sons, Mark S. Licsko and his wife Karen of Crofton, Md., and Gary J. Licsko and his wife Tracy of Milford, Del.; and a daughter, Angela M. Bursler and her husband Dave of Bear, Del.; brother, Peter W. Licsko and his wife Bonnie of Rockvale, Tenn.; two sisters, Anna May Rose of Fairview, Pa., and Florence V. Zunt and her husband Robert of Cleveland, Ohio; four grandchildren: grandsons, Kyle J. Moskowitz, Ian P. Shalk and Nicholas R. Licsko, and a granddaughter, Grace K. Licsko; and several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
No visiting hours will be observed. Private burial will be held at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
: Greater PA. Chapter-Erie Office, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505, or to the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie Fishing Club, P.O. Box 3605, Erie, PA 16508.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.
.
.