Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Bruno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Salvatore "Frank" Bruno II


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Salvatore "Frank" Bruno II Obituary
Francis Salvatore "Frank" Bruno, II, 67, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. He was born December 3, 1952, in Erie, a son of the late Francis S. Bruno, I, and Jennie V. Kindle Bruno.

Frank served four years in the United States Navy on a Minesweeper.

Frank was well known for his finish carpentry work. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, football, and was an avid NASCAR fan. Frank was a sensitive and loving person; Frank assisted his four oldest children in the care of their mother in the last months of her life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by former wife, Carol Nestor Bruno.

He is survived by his five children, Frank Bruno, III (Shelly Sokolowski), Anthony Bruno (Lena), Todd Bruno (Janna), Erica Bruno (Brandon Casey), and Viktorya Bruno; two sisters, Linda Demchak (Jim) and Tina Potthoff; and one brother, James Bruno (Marcie). He is also survived by four grandchildren, Shaun, Kaitlyn, Trevor, and Kylie; and dear friends, Mark and Gerald.

No calling hours will be observed. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now