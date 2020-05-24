|
Francis Salvatore "Frank" Bruno, II, 67, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. He was born December 3, 1952, in Erie, a son of the late Francis S. Bruno, I, and Jennie V. Kindle Bruno.
Frank served four years in the United States Navy on a Minesweeper.
Frank was well known for his finish carpentry work. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, football, and was an avid NASCAR fan. Frank was a sensitive and loving person; Frank assisted his four oldest children in the care of their mother in the last months of her life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by former wife, Carol Nestor Bruno.
He is survived by his five children, Frank Bruno, III (Shelly Sokolowski), Anthony Bruno (Lena), Todd Bruno (Janna), Erica Bruno (Brandon Casey), and Viktorya Bruno; two sisters, Linda Demchak (Jim) and Tina Potthoff; and one brother, James Bruno (Marcie). He is also survived by four grandchildren, Shaun, Kaitlyn, Trevor, and Kylie; and dear friends, Mark and Gerald.
No calling hours will be observed. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
