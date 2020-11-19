Francis W. Catherine, 89, of Erie, Pa. passed away peacefully at UPMC Hamot on the morning of November 10th, 2020 following a brief illness.
Francis was born in Morrisdale, Pa. November 23, 1930, to the late Carl and Theresa Mussari Catherine.
He served in U.S. Army in the United States in 1949 and 1950, was recalled during the Korean War and served on Occupation Duty as a Radio Operator in Germany through 1951. He had lived in the Erie area since 1956.
He was a 1948 graduate of Morris Township High School, Morrisdale, Pa.; earned a Bachelors Degree in Business Education in 1956 and a Master's Degree in Educational Administration in 1958 from the Pennsylvania State University, with additional graduate work at Gannon University, Mercyhurst College and at Villa Maria College. He was a Business Education Teacher and Department Chairman at Union City, Lawrence Park, and later the Iroquois School Districts. At Lawrence Park, he also served as Yearbook Advisor, and as Faculty Manager of Athletics for three years. He served as President of the Iroquois Education Association, and Chief Negotiator of the Association for many years. He served on numerous Evaluation Committees, and as Secondary Education representative at Mercyhurst College. He received the Secondary Teacher of the year from Mercyhurst College. He was a life member of the PSEA, the NEA while in active teaching service and became a Life member of the PSEA-R, NEA-R, and the PASR upon retiring from teaching in 1986. He also served as treasurer of the PSEA-R of Erie and Crawford Counties.
He was Treasurer-manager, then CEO of the Erie County School Employees Federal Credit Union, from its beginning in 1959 through 1995, and received the Certified Credit Union Executive certification at course completion through Mercyhurst College. Through his tenure, the credit union grew to over 20 Million Dollars in assets, serving over 6000 members. He was named Credit Union Executive of the year from the Pennsylvania Credit Union League. He was also instrumental in beginning a program with the Canadian Credit Unions called Hands Across the Border, in 1971, and which continues today. A flag of the United States was given by him from the School Credit Union to the Canadian city of Hamilton, Ontario, which became the official United States flag in Hamilton during the bicentennial celebration of the United States in 1976. He served on the Erie Chapter Board of Directors, as member and as both the Vice President and the President. Along with Mr. Norbert Kaczmarek of Erie, he was a founder of the Dio-C Federal Credit Union of the Erie Catholic Diocese.
He was active in scouting, serving as Committee Chairman of Troop 17, in Lawrence Park for many years. He also served as Advancement Chairman of the French Creek Council for three years, in which capacity he conducted advancement programs for Eagle Scouts. He was merit badge counselor for many scout merit badge requirements. He received the Wood Badge award, the Silver Beaver award, the St. George Catholic Scouting Award, and belonged to the Order of the Arrow.
He was a member of the St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Lawrence Park. He was an Usher, a CCD teacher, member of the church choir, and served on the Parish Council as financial advisor to the late Msgr. Charles A. Ward. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus at Union City and at St. Mark's church.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He loved animals, and during his life, owned numerous Beagle hounds, last one named Shadow. He was a member and past President of the Lawrence Park Lions Club, the Lawrence Park Fishing Club and the Lawrence Park Historical Society. He was a life member of the Philipsburg, PA Reliance Fire Company, the National Rifle Association, and the Penn State University Alumni Association, and of the Carl Neff American Legion Post #571. He was a member of the Americans for the Competitive Enterprise System, the Niagara League of Erie, and the Siebenbuerger Club. He served as an elected Commissioner of Lawrence Park Township.
He was predeceased by his parents Carl and Theresa, brothers John, Anthony, and Carl, Jr., and sisters Evelyn and Lucille.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Ann McCamley Catherine, son Francis II (wife Susyn), of Philipsburg, Pa., son Jerome of Erie, Pa., daughter Teresa of Conneaut Lake, Pa., and grandchildren Andrew Catherine, Karen Catherine, Elissa Reitz, and Christopher Reitz, five great-grandchildren, plus numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at St. Mark the Evangelist R.C. Church in Lawrence Park on Saturday, November 21st from 9:00am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Private Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery. The Kloecker-Bailey Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements.
.
Memorials may be made to: Multiple Sclerosis Society, Alzheimer's Association
of Erie, St. Martin's Center, Erie Humane Society, Little Sioux Indian School, Iroquois School District, Union City School District, West Branch School District, the Lawrence Park Historical Society, Boy and Girl Scouts of America, Heifer International, or to the church or charity of your choice.
.
.