Francisca Morales-Pabon, age 78, of Erie, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born in Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico, on September 22, 1941, a daughter of the late José and Paula Vargas Pabon.
Francisca immigrated to Erie in 1982 to reunite with her brothers, who were already settled here. She was a very strong woman raising three boys on her own. She was dedicated to her family and her faith life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, José Pabon; and sisters: Ramona Pabon and Irene Pabon.
Francisca is survived by three sons: Ramon (Nancy), Miguel (Darlene), and Nelson (Johana) Morales, all of Erie; grandchildren: Bianca Morales, Juilette Morales, Victor Cruz, and Elyssa Cruz; and two brothers: Carlos and Santos Pabon, both of Erie. She is further survived by several nephews and nieces: Noel Reyes-Cecilia, Marycely Reyes, Rene Reyes, Noel Reyes Jr. and Pablo Reyes.
Private services will be livestreamed on Tuesday, May 5th at 12 noon at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St.
Memorials may be made to St. Stephen Church of Hungary, 1237 West 21 St., Erie, PA 16502. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020