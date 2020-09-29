1/1
Frank A. Ferrare
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank A. Ferrare, 81, of Millcreek, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Frank passed at UPMC Hamot after an extended illness. He was born April 27, 1939 a son of the late Andrew and Christine Maggio Ferrare.

Frank worked at Arnone Italian Imports for 42 years. He served on the board for The Sons of Little Italy in various capacities.

Frank enjoyed all sports and was a loyal Yankees, Notre Dame, and Redskins fan. He was the director for 48 years of the Andrew Ferrare Bowling Tournament in Niles, Ohio. At the ABC Tournament he bowled a 298 and was also named The Singles Champion in the PA Senior State.

Frank loved his Friday night card games with the guys and looked forward to his monthly dinners with the cousins. He also planned breakfast meetings with school mates where they spent many hours reminiscing about activities from days gone by.

Frank was blessed with children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson and spent time with all of them, keeping in touch through the miles and always letting them know his love for them. Frank had a wonderful sense of humor and his life was deeply devoted to God.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Ferrare; a granddaughter, Kayla Ferrare, and grandson, Daniel Galvin.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Arlene Burch Ferrare; sons, Mark Ferrare (Chris); Andrew Ferrare, Matthew Ferrare (Susan), Patrick Ferrare (Mary) and Frank Ferrare, Jr. (Phyllis); and daughters, Denise Galvin, Tamara Wawrzyniak, and Michelle St. George (Rob Eggelson). He is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and his beloved dog, Buddy Boy.

Friends are invited to call Wednesday at Erie First Assembly, 8150 Oliver Road South, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at Noon. Visitors are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing standards.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.Sign the




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 28, 2020
Arlene and family,
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
My sincere sympathy,
Ortenzia Keller
Ortenzia Keller
Friend
September 28, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Edie v Hernandez
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved