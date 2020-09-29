Frank A. Ferrare, 81, of Millcreek, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Frank passed at UPMC Hamot after an extended illness. He was born April 27, 1939 a son of the late Andrew and Christine Maggio Ferrare.
Frank worked at Arnone Italian Imports for 42 years. He served on the board for The Sons of Little Italy in various capacities.
Frank enjoyed all sports and was a loyal Yankees, Notre Dame, and Redskins fan. He was the director for 48 years of the Andrew Ferrare Bowling Tournament in Niles, Ohio. At the ABC Tournament he bowled a 298 and was also named The Singles Champion in the PA Senior State.
Frank loved his Friday night card games with the guys and looked forward to his monthly dinners with the cousins. He also planned breakfast meetings with school mates where they spent many hours reminiscing about activities from days gone by.
Frank was blessed with children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson and spent time with all of them, keeping in touch through the miles and always letting them know his love for them. Frank had a wonderful sense of humor and his life was deeply devoted to God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Ferrare; a granddaughter, Kayla Ferrare, and grandson, Daniel Galvin.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Arlene Burch Ferrare; sons, Mark Ferrare (Chris); Andrew Ferrare, Matthew Ferrare (Susan), Patrick Ferrare (Mary) and Frank Ferrare, Jr. (Phyllis); and daughters, Denise Galvin, Tamara Wawrzyniak, and Michelle St. George (Rob Eggelson). He is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and his beloved dog, Buddy Boy.
Friends are invited to call Wednesday at Erie First Assembly, 8150 Oliver Road South, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at Noon. Visitors are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing standards.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com
