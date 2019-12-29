|
|
1967 - 2019
Frank F. DeBello, Jr., age 52, of Chambersburg, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Laurel Lakes Wellness and Rehabilitation Center. Born on September 2, 1967, in Erie, Pa., he was the son of Frank F. DeBello Sr. and Josephine B. Coppedde.
Frank was a 1985 graduate of McDowell High School in Erie, Pa. He worked as an assembler in Metal Fabrication for the last ten years at Metlfab, Inc. Full of life, Frank Enjoyed going to rock concerts, fast cars, roller coasters, attending festivals, grilling, and sports, especially the Miami Dolphins, however his most cherished time was with his family.
Surviving is his wife, Jeanne DeBello of Chambersburg, Pa.; three children, Katelyn C. DeBello (fiancé Alexander Fox) of Chambersburg, Pa., Julianna C. DeBello of Chambersburg, Pa., and Christopher P. Shearer of Erie, Pa.; six grandchildren; and three siblings, Sylvia Rumberger (husband Joe), Michael DeBello, and Anita Little.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, Pa., where Chaplain Adam Leeper officiated. Interment was private.
Donations can be made at .
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 29, 2019