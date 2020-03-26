Home

Frank G. Eret


1936 - 2020
Frank G. Eret Obituary
Frank G. Eret, age 84, of Greenfield Township, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in San Juan, Texas, where he was wintering with his wife, Reatha. Frank was born in Sargent, Nebraska, on February 20, 1936, son of the late Frank and Leona Eret.

Frank was a 1953 graduate of Sargent High School and attended Milford Nebraska Trade School. He worked with Beckwith Machinery Co., for over 40 years as a heavy equipment over the road mechanic, retiring in 1999. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Frank was a volunteer for more than 30 years with the Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Department and Fire Police. He loved to work on equipment, read, watch TV, go to auctions, but most of all, wintering in Texas.

Frank is survived by his wife of 63 years, Reatha M. Hullihen Eret; three children, Rita Leslie (Rich), Sonja McCune (Larry), and Frank S. Eret (Diane); two sisters, Betty O'Dell and Karen Dittmer (Hugo); sister-in-law, Gayle Eret; five grandchildren, Jennifer Cowser (Ryan), Matthew (Jessica) and Joshua Leslie, Tegan and Keely McCune; three great-grandchildren, Carson and Parker Cowser, and Emilia Leslie; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Jonathan Eret and Samuel McCune: and one brother, Joseph Eret.

Due to national guidelines concerning Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. A private interment will be held at Greenfield Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greenfield Baptist Church, 9028 Williams Road, North East, PA 16428, or to the Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, 10160 Station Road, North East, PA 16428.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 26, 2020
