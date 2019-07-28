|
Frank J. Salvia, 88, of Roswell, Georgia, formerly of Erie, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully, at his home, on June 27, 2019, with his loved ones by his side, after a brief, but courageous struggle with cancer. He was born in Erie, on August 16, 1930, son of the late Joseph and Teresa (Tonty) Salvia.
Frank grew up in "Little Italy," an original member of the "Hickory Street Gang." Frank graduated from Academy High School, where he had competed in swimming and water polo. He then worked at General Electric, Pulakos Candy, and First National Bank before entering the U.S. Navy in 1951. In 1954, Frank returned to Erie and worked at First National Bank and the Warren Company. Frank graduated from Gannon University with a degree in accounting and was named the outstanding business student in his graduating class in 1958. He was a full-time instructor in accounting at Gannon University in 1959. In 1960, as a certified public accountant, Frank joined the accounting firm of Root, Spitznas, and Smiley (RS&S), where he became a partner in 1965. Frank left RS&S to open his own accounting firms and merged his firm with RS&S in 1982. In 1989, Frank joined PHB, Inc., as vice president and chief financial officer until his "first retirement" in 1994. Frank went on to serve as chief financial officer, treasurer, and secretary of Hazard Control Technology in Fayetteville, Georgia, until his full retirement.
Frank was president of the Erie Chapter of CPAs in 1973, a member of council, the ethics committee, and the estate planning council of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Frank was a member of the University Club, Lakeshore, Kahkwa, and the Aviation Club.
Frank loved traveling with his wife, Linda, swimming, biking, hiking (even went heli-hiking once), bowling, and taking long walks at Presque Isle and the lovely parks in Roswell, Georgia and Jupiter, Florida. He was a self-confessed "news junkie," enjoyed politics, reading, studying the teachings of St. Thomas Aquinas, drinking wine, music, singing with his daughters or whomever else would sing with him, and, in his words, was an "all around snappy dancer." His family will not miss his infamous "V8 soup," but will cherish his recipe for banana toast, and remember always his penchant for raw Smith's hot dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Josephine Smeigh, Carmella NeCastro, and Frances Lish, and brother, Vincent Mezzacappo.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Linda (Symmonds) Salvia, daughters, Mary Beth (John) Crane of Erie, Susan (Wendi) Salvia of Dublin, Ohio, and Michele (Fred) Haener of Erie, stepson, Devin (Lisa) Whalen of Milton, Georgia, and stepdaughter, Shannon Whalen (Shannon) McDaniel of Alexandria, Virginia. Frank treasured being "Grandfather Super-Brain" and "Fobbie" to Teresa Scrimenti, Adelyn and Caden Whalen, and Blythe and Carys McDaniel. He will be deeply missed by his brothers, Joseph (Anita) Salvia, and Dr. Anthony (Wanda) Salvia of Erie, in-laws, Ted Lish of Erie, Thora Nelson of Seattle, Washington, and Robert Symmonds of Parrish, Florida, along with his beloved nieces and nephews and their families, and many good friends.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Charity, RN, and Tamika, CNA, of Amity Care Hospice in Georgia for their excellent care and support of Frank during his illness.
Friends may call on Monday, July 29th from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), and may attend a memorial mass on Tuesday, July 30th at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1617 Walnut Street, Erie, PA 16502.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network, 425 West 18th Street, Erie, PA 16502.
