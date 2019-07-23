Frank Joseph Pizzo, 55, formerly of Erie, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, with his loving family by his side. He was born January 2, 1964, in Erie, a son of the late Sam and Eleanor Ferrante Pizzo.



He was a graduate of Tech Memorial High School and Gannon University. He moved to Columbus, Ohio in 2000 and became co-founder of the City Barbeque and opened 50 restaurants. He had a warm and charitable heart and was on the board of .



He is survived by three sisters, Paulette Cherico (Tony) of Pittsburgh, Pa., Pam Reingold (Geoff), of Buffalo, N.Y. and Maria Potthoff (Steve) of Erie. Also surviving are many beloved nieces and nephews.



Friends may call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a service at the funeral home on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Paul RC Church, 1617 Walnut Street, Erie, Pa., at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018.



Published in the Erie Times-News on July 23, 2019