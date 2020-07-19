1/1
Frank L. Webb Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank L. Webb, Sr., "Spider", age 80, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born in Erie, Pa. on October 2, 1939, son of the late Frankie and Frances Boyles Webb.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Judy "PJ" Conrad Webb; and two daughters, Christina Maria Webb and Patti Lilly.

Frank is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Dornhoefer (Ken), and Sherry Winner (Gary); one son, Frank Webb Jr. (Stephanie); seven grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Due to national guidelines concerning Covid-19, private services will be held for the family and are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc. East Side

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved