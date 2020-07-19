Frank L. Webb, Sr., "Spider", age 80, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born in Erie, Pa. on October 2, 1939, son of the late Frankie and Frances Boyles Webb.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Judy "PJ" Conrad Webb; and two daughters, Christina Maria Webb and Patti Lilly.
Frank is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Dornhoefer (Ken), and Sherry Winner (Gary); one son, Frank Webb Jr. (Stephanie); seven grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Due to national guidelines concerning Covid-19, private services will be held for the family and are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.
