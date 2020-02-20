|
|
Frank Leczner, age 70, of Girard, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center.
He was born January 3, 1950, a son of the late Frank Sylvester Leczner and Myrtle Lydic-Leczner.
After graduation from Girard High School, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Army and served our country from 1967-1971. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. After returning from the Vietnam War, he graduated from Edinboro University with an Associate's degree in code enforcement.
He was a self-employed carpenter, owning Leczner and Son Construction for many years. Frank worked his whole life and loved working with his son, building, and doing construction.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nora Steadman; and brothers, Edward and James Leczner.
Frank is survived by two sons, Frank Leczner and his wife Julia and Matthew Ryan; and a daughter, Heather Herrmann. He is further survived by two sisters, Mary Jane Vogt and her husband Larry and Nancy Conrad and her husband John; and a brother, David Leczner; as well as several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews whom he loved immensely.
He will be greatly missed!
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 20, 2020