Frank Mlakar, beloved husband, dad, and PaFrank, passed away on March 10th , 2020 at St. Mary's Asbury Ridge.
Frank was born in Bostanj, Slovenia on September 15th, 1931, the son of Anton and Lojzika Sinkovec. He sailed to the United States alone on the Normandie at age five after the passing of his mother and was adopted by his aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Mlakar of Cleveland, Ohio.
He moved to Erie as a terminal manager/salesman for the newly opened C.A.B.Y. Transportation Co. where he was a top salesman beginning at age 25. He then owned and operated his company, Nifty Tackle, Inc. After retirement, he worked as a safety consultant for Roberts Trucking.
Frank was a Naval Reservist, and held offices in numerous organizations including the JAYCEES (state vice president and Erie chapter president), Summit Lions Club, the Soil and Water Conservation Bureau, Ducks Unlimited, Delta Nu Alpha transportation fraternity , Erie Exchange Club, West County Republican Association, and many more too numerous to list. He ran for State Representative and was a campaign manager for Art Bruckman. He made many life-long friends through these associations.
He loved everything about his home country of Slovenia and traveled there numerous times with his wife and family: the scenery, the culture, the food, their polka/folk music were magic to him. He played the accordion, was an avid reader and a talented gardener, and truly loved living at The Cottage with the "best decision of his life" his beautiful wife Janet. He lived for hosting his ever-growing family for annual Memorial Day picnics, Birthdays in July/bocce tournament parties, Labor Day cookouts as well as special Christmas Eve celebrations.
He is survived by his best friend and love of his life, Janet, to whom he was happily married to for 63 years. They were and are the definition of true love. Also surviving are his daughters, Vivian Pietrzak (William), Darlene Smith (Rodney), Terry Lazenby (fiance' Mark), and Lillian (Parker) Yochim. He loved and was so proud of his 14 grandchildren; Bryan (Serena), Laura (Paul), Emma (L.J.), Cassie, R.J. (Nicole), Rosie (Kenny), Randy, Rachel (Austin), Riley (Ella), Weston (Liz), Leanne (Joe), Jessica (Nick), Preston, and Jax, plus four long-awaited great-grandchildren with one more due in June.
He is also survived by his sister Louisa and his many nieces, nephews, and cousins in Slovenia. Frank's love of family was everything to him and his kindness and friendliness toward everyone he knew was legendary.
Private arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 West 10th St, Erie. Private inurnment will be at Whispering Pines Cremation Gardens.
In lieu of flowers or donations, the family requests you give each of your loved ones a hug in his honor.
