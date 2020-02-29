Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
5:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank R. Evans Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank R. Evans, Jr., 89, of Wattsburg, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was born in Erie, on June 4, 1930, a son of the late Frank R. Evans, Sr. and Katharyn C. Koehler Evans.

Frank graduated from Wattsburg High School in 1948. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired from Afton Trucking Co. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and was past Chief of the Wattsburg Hose Company, where he also served on the Board of Directors for 21 years. He belonged to the Teamsters Union, was an avid hunter, and enjoyed Western movies and books.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley M. Snyder Evans; one daughter, Valerie Evans of Salt Lake City, Utah; five sons, Frank R. Evans, III and his wife, Linda Pauline, of Walls, Miss., Matthew Evans and his wife, Linda, of Greene Township, Daniel Evans of Wattsburg, Michael Evans of Wattsburg, and Patrick Evans of Portage, Ind.; one brother, Eugene Evans and his wife, Marilyn, of Waterford; seven grandchildren, Nicole, Tom, Chris, Rick, Nikki, Scott, and Chris; eight great-grandchildren, Shanley, Austin, Christian, Jaelynn, Aayden, Alivia, Wyatt, and Owen; one great-great-grandchild, Trenton; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service there at 5 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A special "thank you" goes to Patty and Frank Baginski for their exemplary support and caring. We are grateful for you.

Memorial contributions can be made to Wattsburg Hose Company, 14415 Main St., Wattsburg PA, 16442.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -