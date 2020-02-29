|
|
Frank R. Evans, Jr., 89, of Wattsburg, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was born in Erie, on June 4, 1930, a son of the late Frank R. Evans, Sr. and Katharyn C. Koehler Evans.
Frank graduated from Wattsburg High School in 1948. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired from Afton Trucking Co. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and was past Chief of the Wattsburg Hose Company, where he also served on the Board of Directors for 21 years. He belonged to the Teamsters Union, was an avid hunter, and enjoyed Western movies and books.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley M. Snyder Evans; one daughter, Valerie Evans of Salt Lake City, Utah; five sons, Frank R. Evans, III and his wife, Linda Pauline, of Walls, Miss., Matthew Evans and his wife, Linda, of Greene Township, Daniel Evans of Wattsburg, Michael Evans of Wattsburg, and Patrick Evans of Portage, Ind.; one brother, Eugene Evans and his wife, Marilyn, of Waterford; seven grandchildren, Nicole, Tom, Chris, Rick, Nikki, Scott, and Chris; eight great-grandchildren, Shanley, Austin, Christian, Jaelynn, Aayden, Alivia, Wyatt, and Owen; one great-great-grandchild, Trenton; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service there at 5 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
A special "thank you" goes to Patty and Frank Baginski for their exemplary support and caring. We are grateful for you.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wattsburg Hose Company, 14415 Main St., Wattsburg PA, 16442.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 29, 2020